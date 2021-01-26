How COVID-19 vaccinations could be improved to deal with new COVID-19 variants

The two new variants of the Coronavirus are moving throughout the U.S. and even more research is conducted to better understand the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations against those new strains.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is expanding it’s vaccination process.

Here is more information on how vaccinations could be improved.

The recent risk of COVID-19 is it’s new variant that has been discovered in the U.K., South Africa, and right here in the United States.

Now health officials are planning on how to better protect people.

New COVID-19 variants are on the rise across the globe leading Pfizer and Moderna to research the efficiency of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It hasn’t really shown that there are any issues with our existing vaccines. I know that moderna has released some information that they will start more clinical trials,” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot.

Chenault believes that both vaccines should be effective to the new variants.

Health officials said that it is too early to tell if you could choose between receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccines once mass vaccination takes place.

“Different sites use different vaccine manufacturers depending on what they’re capable of,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

It is still unclear if the COVID-19 variant will require two doses, but more research is being done to improve the efficiency.

Dr. Nadworny said that just like the flu vaccinations, COVID-19 vaccines could change allowing for a booster dose.

Johnston and Johnston is in preliminary stages of their COVID-19 vaccine. This would include the single dose and could be much easier to administer allowing for more people and faster timing.