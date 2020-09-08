How local businesses handled the Summer of 2020 despite late openings and COVID restrictions

As Summer comes to a close this Labor Day, people are enjoying local attractions before they close for the season.

Here is a look at how some businesses did this Summer despite the late openings and COVID-19 restrictions.

Waldameer Park is closing for the season this Labor Day. President of the park Brian Gorman said that it has been a short and tough Summer.

Waldameer was only open for eight weeks this season.

“Because of financial lose this summer, we won’t be able to do any new additions next year and it’s our 125th anniversary so we’re sad about that,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer.

Gorman added that this summer the attendance was 20% of what the park normally has.

However, people are still coming to visit Waldameer even on the last day of the season while trying to enjoy the last moments of the Summer even when it feels like Fall.

“It’s been a tough one for the families. So for Labor Day to come on out here and enjoy this unofficial last day of Summer you know it was just really fitting,” said Dewitt Lee III,

The owner of another local business that is most popular in the warmer months said that the lack of Summer events has negatively impacted business.

“Where we took our big hit was we lost all the Summer events. That’s huge for an ice cream business. All of the Summer events were cancelled so we kind of had to adapt,” said David Stromenger, Owner of Connie’s Ice Cream.

Stromenger added that though this affected business, the Erie community’s support is unavailable.

“People in Erie, they’re great customers. They come here and really support us here at Connie’s Ice Cream, but it definitely was a different Summer,” said Stromenger.

We want to let you know that Connie’s does stay open year round.

Every business that does count on Summer will be hoping for a 2021 season that will bring much more business as usual.