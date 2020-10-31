How local families plan on trick or treating during COVID

Like many other festivities, Halloween looks a little different this year.

Some families said that they want to keep their trick or treating tradition alive while also adding in some safety precautions.

One family at Zoo Boo said that they like dressing up every year and intend on trick or treating while wearing two kinds of masks this Halloween.

Some other parents however said that they plan on going for a socially distant walk instead of going door to door while trick or treating.

“We’ll just try to do it the safest way we can and just try to have fun and keep it a little bit normal,” said Kadie Barber, Attending Zoo Boo.

“We plan to take a little walk. I don’t know about trick or treating,” said Connie Schreffler, Attending Zoo Boo.

The CDC has released guidelines for trick or treating this year. For a list of said guidelines, click here.