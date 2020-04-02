How physicians are adapting to telemedicine due to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 is changing how most of us go about our everyday life. For many, this includes visits to the doctor.

Checking in with the receptionist is one of the first things that we do when heading into the doctor’s office. For many, that check in is now through the click of a button.

“The interesting thing I like is that I am getting a chance to see patients in their homes, seeing their home environment, see their spouses, their beloved grandkids or their pets. It is bringing a unique aspect to medicine that I really didn’t see coming.” said David Hutzel, M.D. at UPMC Hamot.

Through these tele-appointments, the physicians ask the normal questions about your regular health and checking to see if things need updated.

“I had a child who was having belly pain and didn’t have a bowel movement for awhile and I was able to have the parent push on the belly to see if there was any pain or discomfort and the parent became my hands.” said Dr. Joe Barber, a pediatrician.

UPMC representatives explain that virtual visits are up 300% this week, so these types of visits may become the new reality.

“I still think there’s an important place for seeing people face to face to examine them, but I can see this down the road being a third of my practice, if not more.” Hutzel said.

“I think this is a genie that has come out of the bottle, my personal opinion is that we will have tele-visits after the COVID emergency and the pandemic is done. Families are seeing how fantastic it is and what’s more important is that providers and insurance carriers have said these are actual visits and we are going to reimburse the family and physician.” Barber said.

If you have questions about the virtual visits, the physicians we spoke with encourage you to call your doctor’s office so they can help you with setting it up.