How the stay-at-home order will impact you

Today the County Executive’s Stay-at-Home order is in effect.

And by the looks of the traffic on area roads, a lot of people are staying in.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from the Erie County Courthouse about what this means and how it will impact you.

As of midnight, March 25th, the stay at home order went into effect.

This comes as the fifth positive COVID-19 case in Erie County was confirmed.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says this fifth individual is a person in their early 30s and is believed to be a travel-related positive case.

This now makes three of the five COVID-19 cases in Erie County travel related, with two being contact spread.

