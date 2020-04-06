How to make a DIY no-sew face mask at home

The CDC recently put out new recommendations for everyone to wear face masks when going out in public settings, but buying them is near impossible or if you don’t know how to sew or own a sewing machine, you might be wondering what to do.

Today on Social Roundup with Emma Rose, she showed how you can make your own DIY no-sew cloth face mask at home with a hand towel, bandanna or scarf and a couple of hair ties or rubber bands.

The whole process takes just seconds and you have your very own face mask.