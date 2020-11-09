COVID-19 seems to be making a surge not only here in Pennsylvania, but across the nation.

Here are some helpful tips according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on how to remain safe during the surge of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

For more information and helpful tips on how to stay safe during the surge of COVID-19, visit the State Health Department website.

You can also visit the Erie County Department of Health for more helpful tips and information as well.