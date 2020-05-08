Humes of Waterford donates $600 to Waterford Food Pantry

One local business is helping those struggling with hunger during the pandemic.

Humes of Waterford presented a $600 check to the Waterford Food Pantry.

The food pantry usually gets its groceries from the Second Harvest Food Bank, but they are struggling to get food right now.

This money will allow them to go buy food and restock their shelves.

“This will help the people that normally come to the food pantry because they come every month. We have about 80 families that come and they are expecting that to get the food that we provide every month. Without this we would have a tough time doing that,” said Valerie Rose, Waterford Community Food Pantry.

Rose said that several other business have donated money to them during the pandemic.