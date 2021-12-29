Hundreds of people attend free COVID testing site at Greene Township Municipal building

The effort to keep Erie County safe from COVID-19 continues. Now this effort is focused on rural areas.

Hundreds of people showed up to a free COVID testing site at the Greene Township Municipal building on December 29th.

With the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, a number of people at this site spent time with family over the holidays, so they are making sure to combat the spike.

The parking lot was full and the line of hundreds of people wrapped around the Greene Township Municipal building.

Pam Rood was one of those people as she spent the holidays with family.

“I think it’s safe to get tested that way you’re positive then you are not passing it to other people,” said Pam Rood, Lawrence Park Resident.

Alexa Wawrzyniak was there with her parents getting tested after spending time with family over the holidays. There were some positive cases in her family, so she is glad to see the long line of people.

“It’s good to see the line so long. Some people might say it’s frustrating because now we have to wait 20 to 30 minutes. It’s a good thing everyone is getting tested and they are safe,” said Alexa Wawrzyniak, Erie Resident.

Health officials are trying to get the testing sites out to people in rural areas.

“That is what we are really trying to do is with these mobile clinics is to get out to those other areas within the county that people may not be able to easily have access to a test as opposed to someone in the city would be,” said Brandon Sing, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Sing adds that it doesn’t seem people in the city are more accepting of the testing.

“We have had a really good turnout, especially in the last couple of months everywhere we have been. To tell you the truth no matter where we are, it’s just the county. So we have people from all over the county no matter where we are at in the county,” said Sing.

LECOM organizers added that a lot of people showed up very early to these testing sites thinking there is a limited amount of tests.

They want to make it clear they have plenty of resources for any amount of people showing up.

