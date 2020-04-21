Hundreds of people gathered at Perry Square to demand the re-opening of Pennsylvania’s economy

More than 100 people gathered at Perry Square to demand the re-opening of Pennsylvania’s economy.

Many protesters expressed their concerns about the shutdown and the effect it has had on their small businesses.

Here is how the protesters say voicing their concerns could help end the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Advocates for re-opening small businesses say that this is just one way to help state leaders understand how this shutdown has taken a major toll on business owners.

The scene at Perry Square was anything but social distanced on Monday afternoon.

More than 100 people assembled to protest for the re-opening of non-essential businesses across the commonwealth.

“These businesses are already struggling as it is with big box corporations staying open so we need to have the small businesses in our community reopen and dictate how they are going to social distance,” said Justin Dillon, Protest Organizer.

Many protesters who gathered were not wearing masks or keeping a six foot social distance.

Mayor Joe Schember told us that the Erie Police Department was at the protest and practiced social distancing as a safety measure.

“Our population is not that big. We can not afford to stay closed,” said Dillon.

Advocates for re-opening the economy said that small businesses are continuing to suffer as time progresses.

Other protesters we spoke to said that the closing of the economy has created hardships for their small businesses.

Dan Seaman an essential business owner of a gas station and convenience store said he chose to shutdown his business as a precautionary measure.

“Thirty percent of my customers come from New York City, New Jersey, coming up here to steel head fish. I didn’t want to be that spot to bring people into our area,” said Seaman.

Some protesters said the shutdown is taking away from their rights.

“Property rights are being completely ignored in this situation. The fact you can’t go out and speak about it without maybe getting a misdemeanor charge for breaking the quarantine. It’s a straight violation of constitution rights,” said Caden Pabon, Protester.

Protesters said that when they are allowed to re-open, they believe they will have safety requirements for social distancing to help them mitigate the spread of the virus.