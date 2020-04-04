Icing on the Lake opens back up offering outside store pickup

A local bake shop is opening back up today offering outside the store pickup. Icing on the Lake is now open and following CDC guidelines.

The bakery is accepting custom bake orders with 48 hours notice as well as same day orders from their online menu.

Icing on the Lake Bakery reopened after receiving a waiver from the state. The bakery is now doing take out with no customers coming inside the store.

Today new customers as well as regulars showed up to support the business.

“It makes me feel very happy because I want to support local businesses and they were closed for two weeks and so we’re very happy there open and we will support them,” said Heidi Waldinger, a customer at Icing on the Lake.

This support is welcome due to the shops new guidelines including the staff working staggered shifts.

The staffs hours have been limited and when it comes to customers arriving at the store, the baked goods are placed outside on a table.

“I didn’t get very close to them. They’re practicing social distancing well so I think that it’s working for them so I’m happy,” said Hannah Wilson, Customer at Icing on the Lake.

After the shop was closed for two weeks, the owner of Icing on the Lake said she is excited to reopen so if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth you can do so safely.

“It’s just so great to see them come up to the door and you know you’re bringing its hard times right now so if there’s anything that can make a day better for somebody or a meal or something it makes you feel good,” said Heidi Fette, Owner of Icing on the Lake.

What better comfort food than dessert with cookies, cake pops, french macaroons and of course cupcakes.

The cupcake menu is posted daily to their Facebook and Instagram pages, but some regular customers already know what they want.

“Highly recommend the chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick,” said Waldinger.

Icing on the lake is open Tuesday through Saturday for a few hours at a time, so pick up your delicious treats while you can.