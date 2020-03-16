Idris Elba announces he tested positive for COVID-19; has no symptoms so far

1  of  7
Actor Idris Elba announced in a video on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor said he has no symptoms and quarantined himself on Friday after learning he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

He was tested immediately and the results came back Monday.

“I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba said in the video he tweeted out. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

“So now is a real time to be real vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, ok,” he went on to say in the video, which is just over two minutes long.

