Many businesses are left struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, losing revenue to a lack of sales.

We stopped by Mighty Fine Donuts where the owner tells Action News they have had a decrease in sales of 30%.

The owner also said that as of right now they do not have “whole sale” order from places like churches, schools and companies.

However, the owner says they believe they will be fine.

