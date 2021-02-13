In case you missed it: Diocese of Erie announces Ash Wednesday adaptations due to the pandemic

The distribution of ashes for Ash Wednesday will be much different in the Catholic Church next week.

The new COVID-19 protocols have now been established. Instead of priests using ashes to give parishioners the sign of the cross on their forehead, the ashes will be blessed and then sprinkled on the crown of the head to avoid human contact.

Ashes will also be distributed in silence this year which is another notable change.

Ash Wednesday is on February 17th which marks the beginning of the Lenton season for Christians.

