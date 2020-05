A drug designed to treat COVID-19 patients is making it’s way to one area hospital.

Saint Vincent Hospital is among the 81 hospitals across Pennsylvania to receive Remdesivir.

This is a drug that is designed to treat patients in hospitals that have COVID-19.

The medication is given to a patient through an IV and may help decrease the amount of coronavirus in the body.

Nearly 9,000 doses of the drug have been shipped to the hospitals on Friday.