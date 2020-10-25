In case you missed it: Edinboro holds late virtual Spring commencement

In case you missed it: Over 600 Edinboro University students virtually walked across the stage.

On Saturday October 25th, Edinboro University held their undergraduate and graduate ceremonies for the Spring of 2020 semester.

The event was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony featured music as well as speeches from Edinboro’s president as well as provost.

“This is also the beginning of new careers, adventures and experiences as you pursue your paths beyond the Edinboro Community. It’s the beginning of the next phase of your lives,” said Guiyou Huang, P.H.D, President of Edinboro University.

After the commencement, each ceremony was made available to watch and share on social media.