In case you missed it: Gannon University student creates real-time COVID-19 tracker

One college student has created a real time COVID-19 tracker. Austin Detzel, a frehsman at

Gannon University, discovered at home different trackers for the virus seemed confusing.

Detzel wanted to create something different in this case, something easier for people to understand.

Detzel used data found though the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization. This data reportedly gets updated every day at midnight.

“I hope they can see just how fast it’s spreading and what social distancing can do to help prevent it. A new thing I just added to it is I have a graph for example that will show just how fast it’s rising and how many more cases there are from where there wasn’t social distancing to where it is today,” said Detzel.

For a look at where to go to see the tracker, click here.