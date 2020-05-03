In case you missed it: Local company distributes free face shields

In case you missed it: On Saturday April 2nd, locally made face shields were given out to the public for free.

People had the opportunity to drive up to Bliley Technology, a local company responsible for the distribution of the face shields.

The give away was supposed to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, however the organizer of the event said people showed up early to get the protective gear.

“We had people here by about 8:30 when I first showed up to get things ready. So we did get set up we got people through. Right now I think we’ve had at least 70 or 80 cars come through. We have given out maybe half of the 500 that we were planning on giving away,” said Steve Rosenzweig, Director of Finance for Bliley Technology.

Organizers of the event said that they plan to give out masks until they run out.