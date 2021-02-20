In case you missed it: Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren hold COVID-19 vigil

A community vigil was held in Warren on Friday night shining a light on those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren held a vigil last night.

Church bells rang for 19 minutes to recognize everyone who has been impacted by the pandemic including those who lost someone to the virus.

People were encouraged to hold candles or a flashlight while the bells chimed.

Organizers wanted the gathering to represent a sign of hope.

“We are in this together because COVID has impacted everyone in some way. It changed our lives so we’re just trying to show solidarity and community support,” said Rebecca Taylor, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

Church members decided to hold the vigil on the 19th of this month because of COVID-19.