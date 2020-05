This weekend, Department of Health will not be holding any media briefings on COVID-19.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will also not be providing any media briefings for the weekend on COVID-19 updates.

There will, however, be news releases regarding the latest COVID-19 numbers from both the County and Department of Health.

You can watch for these releases here on JET 24 Action News and on YourErie.com.