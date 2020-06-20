In case you missed it: Plymouth Tavern reopens for outdoor seating

The Plymouth Tavern has been closed throughout the pandemic. On Friday June 20th, they re-opened their doors.

The Plymouth Tavern closed more than three months ago just before Saint Patrick’s Day.

Now the Plymouth will be open everyday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. for outdoor seating.

Members of the staff said that they have missed their patrons and missed seeing the familiar faces.

The staff added that the Plymouth is following all of the social distancing practices and will continue to follow CDC guidelines which includes keeping their patio tables spread out six feet apart.

“We’re ready to serve the public and we’re ready to do it as safely as possible. They are obviously concerned about public health and the health of our employees you know we just want to have a good safe summer,” said Brittany Stowe, Bar Manager at Plymouth Tavern.

One manager at Plymouth added that the plan for the green phase is to be open for lunch meaning they would open at 11:30 a.m. and continue to close at 11 p.m.