In case you missed it: Protesters gathered in Perry Square to protest new COVID-19 restrictions

A few people gathered in Perry Square on Saturday afternoon to protest the new COVID-19 restrictions set by Governor Tom Wolf.

Some of the protesters were holding signs are even armed with guns.

The protesters said that Governor Wolf’s newest mandate will be devastating to those who work in the food service industry making it difficult to pay the bills.

One protester said one of his family members is now currently unemployed as a result of the shutdown. This protester is concerned for the family member as well as the many Pennsylvania residents who work in the food service industry.

“People aren’t allowed to work and make money like everyone should be able to in America because it is deemed unessential or too dangerous to be done and the fact that it’s one of my family members, I take that very personally,” said Shawn Murphy, Protesting COVID Restrictions.

One of the organizers said that they plan to have another protest next weekend.