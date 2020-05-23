In case you missed it: Rum Runners open for take-out

In case you missed it, on Friday Rum Runners opened for the first time this season.

The bar and grill was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic until now.

With the “Cocktails To Go” bill presented by Governor Tom Wolf, bars such as Rum Runners are now able to serve alcoholic beverages to-go.

There will be a limited menu for both drinks and food during this time. Owner Tim Sedney said that they are eager to open.

“Everything has to go out in sealed plastic cups. That is the way we’re going to do it. Nobody is allowed to drink on the property. Nobody is allowed to eat on the property,” said Tim Sedney, Owner of Rum Runners.

Rum Runners is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.