In case you missed it: Two Air Force planes fly over UPMC Hamot as a thank you to medical workers and first responders

On Monday May 4th two C-130 Air Force Planes flew over UPMC Hamot as a thank you to the medical workers and first responders on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

These planes are part of the Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing. The Hercules Aircraft is part of a day long salute called “Hercs Over America.”

Other flyovers are taking place at a number of hospitals in Cleveland, Akron and Canton before to their home base in Youngstown.

















































In a statement unit members said that they were proud to serve alongside first responders and essential health care workers as we are all in this together.