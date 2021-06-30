In-person visitation to resume at Smithfield, Somerset, Frackville, Mercer State Correctional Institutions

Four more Pennsylvania correctional facilities will resume in-person visitation.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced today that four more facilities have finalized plans to bring back in-person visitation.

The latest facilities to welcome back visitors are SCI Smithfield (permanent population only), SCI Somerset, SCI Frackville, and SCI Mercer.

Facility Start Date SCI Smithfield July 8, 2021 SCI Somerset July 8, 2021 SCI Frackville July 9, 2021 SCI Mercer July 9, 2021

Reopening dates for additional facilities will be announced when available.

Visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Visitors who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned away.

Visitors are also required to complete a COVID questionnaire and temperature screening.

All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older are issued a disposable facemask, which must be worn for the duration of the visit.

Visiting rooms have been configured in a way that allows for social distancing between each visiting group.

Visits can be cancelled by the facility if the rules are not followed.

More information on scheduling an in-person or video visit and the reopening of DOC facilities is available at cor.pa.gov.

In-person visits have not been available since March 2020.

In May 2021, SCI Laurel Highlands, SCI Waymart, SCI Muncy, SCI Cambridge Springs and Quehanna Boot Camp reopened for in-person visitation.

In June 2021, SCI Chester, SCI Dallas, SCI Houtzdale, SCI Forest, SCI Albion and SCI Phoenix reopened for in-person visitation.

