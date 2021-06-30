In-person visitation to resume at Smithfield, Somerset, Frackville, Mercer State Correctional Institutions

Four more Pennsylvania correctional facilities will resume in-person visitation.
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced today that four more facilities have finalized plans to bring back in-person visitation.
The latest facilities to welcome back visitors are SCI Smithfield (permanent population only), SCI Somerset, SCI Frackville, and SCI Mercer.
|Facility
|Start Date
|SCI Smithfield
|July 8, 2021
|SCI Somerset
|July 8, 2021
|SCI Frackville
|July 9, 2021
|SCI Mercer
|July 9, 2021
Reopening dates for additional facilities will be announced when available.
Visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Visitors who arrive at a facility without an appointment will be turned away.
- Visitors are also required to complete a COVID questionnaire and temperature screening.
- All inmates and visitors ages 2 and older are issued a disposable facemask, which must be worn for the duration of the visit.
- Visiting rooms have been configured in a way that allows for social distancing between each visiting group.
- Visits can be cancelled by the facility if the rules are not followed.
More information on scheduling an in-person or video visit and the reopening of DOC facilities is available at cor.pa.gov.
In-person visits have not been available since March 2020.
In May 2021, SCI Laurel Highlands, SCI Waymart, SCI Muncy, SCI Cambridge Springs and Quehanna Boot Camp reopened for in-person visitation.
In June 2021, SCI Chester, SCI Dallas, SCI Houtzdale, SCI Forest, SCI Albion and SCI Phoenix reopened for in-person visitation.
