Increase of COVID-19 cases forces Chestnut Hill Elementary to temporarily switch to virtual learning

An increase of COVID-19 cases at one elementary school is forcing students to temporarily switch to virtual learning.

Students at Chestnut Hill Elementary will learn from home next week due to a cluster of cases being reported.

The decision to go virtual was made in collaboration with the Erie County Health Department.

All other schools in the district will continue in person learning five days per week.

