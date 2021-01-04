Indoor dining, gyms, casinos reopening Monday

Starting today, local restaurants can resume indoor dining.

For over three weeks, Pennsylvania restaurants have been limited to take-out and outdoor dining only.

Starting today, people can now be served indoors.

The owner of a few local restaurants, John Melody, says some staff are eager to return to work.

“Everybody is really excited to come back to work. I’m just not sure what to expect from the community,” said John Melody, co-owner, U Pick 6. “January and February are typically slower months. Will it be better than a normal January and February after Christmas… after people have been kind of cooped up for the last month?”

In addition to local restaurants opening for indoor dining, gym owners can reopen their facilities. Movie theaters and casinos can reopen as well.