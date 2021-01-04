Indoor dining, gyms, casinos reopening Monday

Starting today, local restaurants can resume indoor dining.
For over three weeks, Pennsylvania restaurants have been limited to take-out and outdoor dining only.
Starting today, people can now be served indoors.
The owner of a few local restaurants, John Melody, says some staff are eager to return to work.
“Everybody is really excited to come back to work. I’m just not sure what to expect from the community,” said John Melody, co-owner, U Pick 6. “January and February are typically slower months. Will it be better than a normal January and February after Christmas… after people have been kind of cooped up for the last month?”
Posted by U Pick 6 Public House on Sunday, January 3, 2021
In addition to local restaurants opening for indoor dining, gym owners can reopen their facilities. Movie theaters and casinos can reopen as well.
Exciting News!— Presque Isle Downs (@PID_Casino) December 30, 2020
Presque Isle Downs & Casino will be reopening at 4PM on Tuesday, January 5, 2021!
Visit our website at https://t.co/ilfw5gef8i for all the latest updates and information, and we hope to see you next year!
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER