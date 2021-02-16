Infectious Disease Physician answers what is in the COVID-19 vaccine

Many people may be wondering what is in the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine? Well we got the answer here for you.

Dr. Nancy Weissbach, Infectious Disease Physician of St. Vincent said that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine has genetic material in it.

This won’t cause any DNA changes. Both vaccines work by having genetic material that codes for the spike protein of the Coronavirus.

When the genetic material is in your body, it ends up making its own spike protein and antibodies.

Dr. Weissbach said said that it’s similar to if you have a spike protein to other natural infection.

Some people may be hesitant taking the vaccine, by Dr. Weissbach said that you don’t have to worry.

“But this genetic material does not incorporate it to your own genetic material or own DNA. So we do not have to worry that your DNA would be changed by the vaccine itself,” said Dr. Nancy Weissbach, Infectious Disease Physician at St. Vincent.

St. Vincent reports an estimated 12,000 people who have currently received doses of the vaccine.