Inmates and correctional staff at the Chautauqua County Jail test positive for COVID-19

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the County Health Department to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the Chautauqua County Jail.

Four inmates with symptoms of COVID-19 tested positive this morning, prompting Health Department staff, which includes the Jail Medical Unit, with assistance from Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services, to conduct testing of all inmates in the housing unit this afternoon and into this evening.

Several correctional officers were also tested. Out of 48 inmates tested, 26 resulted positive and out of 7 corrections staff tested, 1 resulted positive.

Disease investigation and contact tracing is underway by public health staff. Because of concern for spread of the virus in a congregate setting, facility wide testing will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Inmates in the unit who tested positive have been isolated; those who tested negative have been quarantined.

The Health Department has also appropriately isolated correctional staff who tested positive. The listed emergency contact for any inmate who has a confirmed positive test will be contacted by Sheriff’s Office staff.

More information will be released as soon as it is available or released from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.