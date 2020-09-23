Johnson and Johnson begins a final study to try to prove if a single dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Drug maker Johnson and Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus.

The study starting on Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies.

During the study, Johnson and Johnson will be testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., Mexico and South America.

The vaccine is being modeled on the ebola vaccine that the company created.

Unlike the other three vaccines that started late-stage testing in the U.S., this vaccine requires only one shot, not two.

A handful of other vaccines in the U.S. are already in the final stages of testing.

Hopes are high that answers about at least one candidate being tested in the U.S. could come by the end of the year.