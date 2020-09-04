Kansas teacher creates national COVID-19 database for schools

The National Education Association has a new database that breaks down coronavirus cases by state and school.

But it wasn’t built by a team of programmers. It was the pet project of one teacher in Kansas.

It’s the first national database that tracks COVID-19 cases by state and school. The tracker shows schools and counties with confirmed cases, suspected cases and deaths.

By August 23rd, Alisha Morris confirmed 4,300 cases across the country. But, she fears some districts are not reporting cases.

The organization will continue to track cases on its website and work to verify unconfirmed cases with school districts.