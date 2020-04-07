Kathy Dahlkemper provides daily COVID-19 update with two new positive cases reported in Erie County

Breaking News
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 29 total cases
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. This brings the total of positive cases in Erie County to 29.

These two new cases are both individuals in their 30’s. The county executive also gave an update on four of the cases from yesterday saying they are all in their 50’s.

The Erie County Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing.

As of now there are no signs of any hot spots in Erie County as we now see signs of community spread. Dahlkemper said there is frustrations with testing.

“Some tests are coming back in less than 24 hours. Others are out for days. We don’t see any rhyme or reason. It’s not one system over another, one lab versus another. I’m hearing this not only here, but across the commonwealth,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added that trout season has opened early as a way to help decreased the amount of anglers out fishing at one time.

