Kelly statement on passage of targeted pandemic-related economic relief for Americans

The U.S. House of Representatives today passed the Bipartisan-Bicameral Omnibus & COVID Relief Deal, legislation to provide pandemic-related financial relief to workers and small businesses and to fund the federal government through September 30, 2021, the end of Fiscal Year 2021.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) voted in favor of the legislation and released this statement:

“For most of 2020, government lockdowns because of the pandemic have caused economic pain across the nation and our Commonwealth. This bill, while far from perfect, brings targeted economic relief to workers and small businesses. I support the direct payments to individuals and families, the provisions that will allow for the deductibility of Paycheck Protection Program loans, and unemployment insurance supplements, all of which will help western Pennsylvanians weather this economic storm. Additionally, as the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to communities across America, this bill helps ensure it gets to those most vulnerable. While these measures provide temporary relief, the real solution to our economic and emotional well-being is to open the economy and get people back to work.”