Lack of supplies reported at local nursing home

State Representative Pat Harkins is asking both the Attorney General and the state Department of Health to investigate a number of complaints at the Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehab Center in Lawrence Park.

In separate letters to both Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Harkins lays out the complaints he has received of a lack of supplies and a lack of staff members at the facility.

Harkins says the complaints are particularly serious coming at a time of a global pandemic.

Twinbrook is a for-profit healthcare and rehabilitation center owned by Guardian Elder Care out of Brockway, PA.