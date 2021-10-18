Lawsuit over facemasks continues between Warren County School District and parents

The legal battle over face masks between parents and the Warren County School District continues, at least for now.

Kenneth Behrend, the Attorney for the parents, confirmed to Action News that the next hearing is set for November 22nd after a motion was filed to delay tomorrow’s scheduled hearing on the issue.

That decision was made in order to follow Governor Tom Wolf’s mask mandate.

Behrend said that he hopes an agreement can be made between the district and the parents with no more court intervention between now and November 22nd.

