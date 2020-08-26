Leadership Christian Academy enters in-person learning for the 2020 school year

It’s back to school for students at Leadership Christian Academy.

Parents and students were all smiling as they made their way back to school for in-person learning.

One parent stated that it’s a heartwarming moment to drop off his kid, however the parent also realizes that it is going to be a different experience with the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s overwhelmingly joyful and sad at the same time. My little boy is growing up and starting his life as a grade-schooler,” said Shawn McCowien, Parent.

The academy has implemented safety measures due to the pandemic. Like other schools, students will remain distant with their masks on.