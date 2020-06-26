Lebanon County to be final Pennsylvania county to move to green phase

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Lebanon County, the final Pennsylvania county not yet in the green phase is slated to make that move to green on July 3rd.
With Lebanon County moving to the green phase, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania will now be green.
Twelve counties, including Erie County, moved to the green phase today.
Green phase restrictions include:
Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions
- Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged
- Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements
- All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy
- Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance
- Congregate Care Restrictions in Place
- Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities
- Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance
Social Restrictions
- Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited
- Masks Are Required in Businesses
- Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy
- Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only
- Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged
- All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy
- Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols