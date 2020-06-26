Lebanon County to be final Pennsylvania county to move to green phase

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Lebanon County, the final Pennsylvania county not yet in the green phase is slated to make that move to green on July 3rd.

With Lebanon County moving to the green phase, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania will now be green.

Twelve counties, including Erie County, moved to the green phase today.

Green phase restrictions include:

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions