LECOM and Community Health Net halt vaccination scheduling until more supply becomes available

If you are frustrated that you can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine or even schedule an appointment, you are not alone.

LECOM and Community Health Net are halting their vaccination scheduling for the time being until more supply becomes available.

The decision comes from a shortage of available vaccines distributed by the Pennsylvania State Health Department.

We went to LECOM to hear from health officials about how they are reacting to this news.

On Friday, LECOM Center for Health and Aging announced their pop-up clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Since then, hundreds of people are calling and attempting to schedule their appointments. Now the hospital is waiting just like other hospitals for more vaccines to arrive.

Time is of the essence as thousands of Erie residents wait for their COVID-19 vaccines.

“We still don’t know how many vaccines we’ll be receiving from the State Department of Health. They’re the ones that are distributing the vaccinations,” said Dr. James Lin, President of LECOM Successful Aging.

LECOM Center for Health and Aging is stopping their vaccination scheduling until more supplies become available.

“The biggest problem we’re still having is the shortage in vaccines. We have booked over 4,000 appointments back into March. We had to close the calendar,” said Dr. James Lin, President of LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

The decision comes after an outpouring interest in receiving vaccinations from it’s new pop-up clinics.

Instead, LECOM Center for Health and Aging will have a wait list which will prioritize who gets the vaccine next.

Dr. Lin said the best way to schedule your vaccination is to email LECOM. This way your information will be documented.

Community Health Net requests their vaccine allocation week to week from the State Department of Health.

“The only real road block we’re getting is that I can’t schedule people four weeks in advance and get so many people scheduled. Most are understanding,” said Kathy Howard, Director of Operations at Community Health Net.

If you have an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you will still receive yours on time.

Now healthcare systems are waiting on word from the state on when they can receive more vaccines.

Correction: LECOM Center for Health and Aging, not Millcreek Community Hospital.