LECOM closing COVID-19 vaccination schedule until more supply becomes available

LECOM Health’s Millcreek Community Hospital is experiencing a shortage in COVID-19 vaccinations.

LECOM is closing its vaccination schedule for the time being until more supply becomes available.

This comes as the healthcare system expanded its Community Health Vaccination Clinic on Friday. The hospital has already booked more than 4,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

“We still don’t know how many vaccines we’re gonna be receiving from the state Department of Health, because they’re the one that distribute the vaccinations. So the message is we have a mechanism to put your name and information on a list, and it’s a wait list,” said Dr. James Lin, president, LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

Dr. Lin says once more vaccines become available you will be contacted depending on health priorities.