LECOM creates dedicated COVID-19 unit

A new unit is opening up at a LECOM facility in order to help with potential COVID-19 patients.

Patients could begin getting screened and checking into this 10 room facility within the next 24 hours, but in order to prepare LECOM has also put in some additions for the staff.

For some nurses at LECOM there will be a change of pace when going in and out of work.

“With these new policies and procedures we’ll educate all of our staff, nurses and every other person in the building,” said Trisha Santos, R.N., Director of nursing at the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Those workers are now adapting to a new unit located at the LECOM nursing and rehabilitation center that will seek to help potential COVID-19 patients.

“In a face of a crisis we are able to come up with creative ways to make things happen and this is an example for skilled nursing facilities,” said Dr. James Lin, President of LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

The LECOM Institute for Successful Living is behind the opening of this unit that will look to help protect patients along with staff.

Nurses will put on extra protective gear when entering work and then will dispose of the gear in a designated spot outside the facility.

A trailer was also put up for the health workers to shower in and put on a fresh pair of scrubs to wear home.

“Initially the nurses were scared, they were apprehensive as time has gone on and they have heard some of the new policies and procedures and steps being taken they’re embracing it a lot more,” said Trisha Santos, R.N., Director of Nursing at the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

As cleaning staff heads into the rooms to figure out what needs scrubbed, a new assistant will help light it up.

“They’ll put the UV light in prior to their deep clean to make sure everything is killed and then they’ll go in and deep clean,” said Kyle Johnson, Director of Quality Safety or Corporate Compliance.

LECOM stated that as of Monday there aren’t any cases of COVID-19 within the three skilled nursing facilities.

Dr. Lin explained that they have enough equipment and have a plan in place if they were to need more.

He says the cost for this special unit is about $30,000.