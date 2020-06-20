LECOM Health acquires rapid COVID-19 test result system

LECOM Health can now quickly detect COVID-19 in it’s most vulnerable patients.

LECOM acquired the first rapid COVID-19 test result system among Erie County nursing homes.

This system enables them to detect the presence of the virus through a nasal swab instead of having to send the results out to a lab.

The initial testing process could take up to 72 hours in order to get results. With this new system however, that time is now cut to less than 20 minutes.

“We can identify them quicker and we can get them away and isolated into our COVID unit quicker and that will stop the spread. In addition the early identification can lead to earlier treatment,” said Dr. James Lin, D.O., LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

Dr. Lin said that the unit can also detect other viruses including influenza.