LECOM Health buys mobile vaccination unit to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Erie County residents

LECOM Health officials have announced plans to expand the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to Erie County residents.

LECOM Health has announced the purchase of a mobile vaccination unit that will allow the health system to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at pop-up clinics throughout Erie County.

Starting next week, Erie County residents can visit lecomisaging.com, call 814-812-7202 or email

vaccineinfo@lecomslc.org to schedule an appointment at an upcoming mobile clinic.

Appointments will be scheduled based upon vaccine availability and the state Department of

Health’s phased distribution schedule. LECOM Health says the website will be updated as additional clinics are scheduled.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

“This program aligns with the LECOM Health NWPA Regional Response Health

Collaborative’s mission to be a resource of innovation, partnership, education and evaluation in

COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” said James Lin, D.O., president of the LECOM Institute for

Successful Aging. “Our mobile vaccination clinics will allow us to bring healthcare directly to

the people, some of whom may otherwise have difficulty receiving the vaccine. The sooner we

can get a large number of the population vaccinated, the sooner we can return to a more

normal way of life.”

The truck will allow staff to administer the vaccine to multiple patients at once, expediting the distribution process.