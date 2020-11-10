LECOM Health developing second skilled nursing unit devoted to patients with COVID-19

LECOM Health announced on Monday that it would be developing a second skilled nursing unit devoted to patients specifically with COVID-19.

As reported, the unit will be located at LECOM at Village Square over on West 22nd Street.

Now just a day later, that announcement concerns family members who have loved ones already living there.

In response to the concerns, LECOM told us that LECOM Health’s number one priority is ensuring the safety of all patients.

In the recently released statement LECOM stated:

“All COVID-19 patients at LECOM at Village Square have been isolated into dedicated COVID-19 unit to prevent further spread to other patients. LECOM Health has taken extraordinary and precautions to put safeguards in place including creating separate entrances, restricting visitation and implementing strict screening procedures.”