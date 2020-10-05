LECOM Medical Fitness and Wellness Center to remain closed for the remainder of 2020

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A local fitness and wellness center has selected to remain closed for the rest of the year.

A letter was sent out to members of the LECOM Medical Fitness and Wellness Center saying to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic they will be refunding all paid membership dues and ancillary services.

This includes personal training, massage, nail, facial, and waxing services.

According to LECOM, members should get a refund to their card or through a check within the next 30 days.

The wellness center said that it hopes to open for student use only under strict guidance and testing procedures in January of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar