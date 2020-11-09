LECOM opening second unit dedicated to the recovery of COVID-19 patients

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, one local hospital is opening a second unit dedicated to the recovery of patients.

LECOM says this unit is dedicated to post-acute care for patients and can accommodate up to 50 patients.

The uptick in cases is one of the major reasoning for this addition, as the other 20 bed LECOM facility is nearing capacity.

This skilled nursing unit will be located at LECOM at Village Square on West 22nd Street.

There will be a separate entrance to the facility to allow patients from the Erie community to enter and be screened without exposing residents.