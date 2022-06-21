LECOM Health and the Erie County Department of Health are teaming up to treat people that test positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday morning, leaders from both LECOM and the county talked about this latest effort to lessen the effect COVID-19 has had on the community.

A test-to-treat site opened a month ago where people can test for COVID-19 and receive treatment on the spot if a positive test is produced.

Treatment options are based on factors like age to help find the best treatment for each individual person.

“We just kind of want this to be available to the Erie community for anybody that needs it. Obviously we have the masking, we have testing, we have vaccines, so this is another option to kind of move through back to normal life and things like that,” said Jaime Babiak, director of operations.

Testing is available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and it’s free of charge.