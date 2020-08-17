LECOM releases statement on COVID-19 positive cases at dental school

There are four students at the LECOM School of Dental Medicine that have tested positive for COVID-19. Those students are currently in isolation and will return once they test negative.

On Friday, LECOM also reported that there were two additional students who were in quarantine and awaiting test results. Those students have since tested negative.

LECOM has released the following statement:

“The four LECOM dental students who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) are still currently in isolation. They will be coming out of isolation based on CDC recommendations, with LECOM requiring an additional measure – 1 negative COVID-19 test – prior to returning to school.”

“The two LECOM students who were in quarantine are still completing their CDC-recommended quarantine – both have tested negative for COVID-19.”

“All six students are currently asymptomatic and feeling well. There are no known additional new cases of COVID-19 within the LECOM School of Dental Medicine. There has been no community spread within the student body.”