LECOM reports four dental students are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced that four dental students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation.

Two more students are currently in quarantine, meaning the results of their COVID-19 tests are pending.

LECOM says the six cases are related to social activities outside of school and the clinic and are not related to any patient contact.

According to LECOM, “Patients who may have come into contact with these students – who were wearing full PPE while treating patients – have been personally notified. We are unaware of having treated any COVID-positive patients.”