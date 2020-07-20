Legislation set in place to benefit hospitals

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to burden hospitals throughout the country, there’s been concern around rural hospitals.

Pennsylvania Representative Fred Keller introduced legislation to require the federal government to equalize the medicare reimbursement rates of rural and urban hospitals.

Representative Keller said that the hospitals in rural American should have the same benefit if they are providing a procedure as the hospitals in the urban settings.

“This isn’t to just address the pandemic, this is to make sure that our rural hospitals get the due compensation they deserve so that they can be sustainable and provide healthcare in rural America in the future,” said Representative Fred Keller, (R) PA 23s.

The National Rural Health Association said that more than 400 rural hospitals are at risk of closing.