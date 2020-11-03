Lincoln Elementary temporarily moving to 100% virtual learning following three positive COVID-19 cases

Lincoln Elementary School is temporarily moving to 100% virtual learning following three positive COVID-19 cases.

Erie’s Public Schools announced that the district notified the Lincoln community on Oct. 26th that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Today, the district was informed that two additional employees have tested positive.

All three employees are self-isolating, following the guidance of the Erie County Department of Health and a custodial crew will sanitize the entire school building.

One of the employees was in close contact with a small number of students. The district has reached out to the families of those students to recommend that the students quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Lincoln will be closed to all students from Tuesday, Nov. 3rd until Monday, Nov. 9th. All students, including those students who were scheduled to begin hybrid instruction on Monday, Nov. 9, will work remotely.

Students who were scheduled to begin hybrid instruction on Monday, Nov. 9 will now begin on Tuesday, Nov. 10, unless there are new positive cases reported.

Staff will continue to report to the building. School-related activities taking place at the building are suspended during the closure.

You can find more information at eriesd.org/reopen.